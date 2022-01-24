Curzon PR enters the NFT universe with ground-breaking project inspired by the world’s first all-civilian space mission

Curzon PR has announced that it is handling media outreach for creative agency //CreativeWorkStudios.

//CreativeWorkStudios. and internationally renowned artist Refik Anadol have collaborated on a series of NFT artworks based on data from the recent SpaceX Inspiration4 mission, the world’s first all-civilian space flight.

Refik’s work will be sold through NFT marketplace KnownOrigin at the end of February. Curzon is publicizing the launch and sales, and the expertise of J.Harry Edmiston – //CreativeWorkStudios.’s founder and director – within the NFT space.

Thirty per cent of the total amount raised from the NFT sales will be donated to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in Memphis, Tennessee.