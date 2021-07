Curzon PR has won the branding brief for Kairos Angels, an investment platform focused on emerging markets, co-founded by investor and entrepreneur, Temi Marcella Awogboro.

As a PE and venture capital investor, Temi is uniquely positioned and privileged to operate at the intersection of finance, technology and impact.

A graduate of Cambridge and Stanford, Temi began her career in finance as a derivatives trader at Goldman Sachs. She went on to work for leading global private equity firms.