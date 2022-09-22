Cynera Rodricks joins Riverside Radio
Riverside Radio has hired Cynera Rodricks as news reporter, where she presents a Friday programme, reports, edits audio, produces bulletins and writes and delivers short news roundups for the boroughs of Wandsworth, Richmond, Merton and Lambeth.
