 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Cynera Rodricks joins Riverside Radio

Riverside Radio
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Riverside Radio has hired Cynera Rodricks as news reporter, where she presents a Friday programme, reports, edits audio, produces bulletins and writes and delivers short news roundups for the boroughs of Wandsworth, Richmond, Merton and Lambeth.

Cynera Rodricks Riverside Radio

Recent news related to Riverside Radio

Promotion for Hannah Ward-Glenton at Riverside Radio

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cynera Rodricks
  • Riverside Radio
    5 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login