D&AD partner with TDC PR

D&AD is partnering with specialist communications consultancy TDC PR to lead its global media relations activity.

TDC PR will develop a strategy that highlights the work of D&AD as an advocate for the sector including D&AD Awards and the 40th anniversary of the New Blood programme, which seeks to kickstart the careers of emerging talent.

TDC PR is working closely with the in-house communications team to showcase and celebrate the work of innovative thinkers, practitioners and emerging talent, highlight the impact of creative thinking on society and our economy, and showcase the ongoing work of D&AD to galvanize and continue to support the creative community through this period of unprecedented uncertainty.