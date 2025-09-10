Daily Express launches The Daily Expresso

The Daily Express has launched The Daily Expresso, a daily YouTube chat show covering the biggest stories being worked on by Express reporters. The show is hosted by assistant editor JJ Anisiobi, who has also started a regular column. Every week a guest politician will give their insight into the latest news from Westminster, as well as leading figures from the world of showbiz and Royal news. Express associate editor Sam Lister will also join JJ once a week to discuss comments from viewers and answer any of their questions. The Daily Expresso is broadcast everyday at 5pm on YouTube, while clips will appear on Express social media channels. The show is also available as a podcast via Apple and Spotify.