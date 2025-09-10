 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Daily Express launches The Daily Expresso

Daily Express Online
By Amy Wilson
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Daily Express has launched The Daily Expresso, a daily YouTube chat show covering the biggest stories being worked on by Express reporters. The show is hosted by assistant editor JJ Anisiobi, who has also started a regular column. Every week a guest politician will give their insight into the latest news from Westminster, as well as leading figures from the world of showbiz and Royal news. Express associate editor Sam Lister will also join JJ once a week to discuss comments from viewers and answer any of their questions. The Daily Expresso is broadcast everyday at 5pm on YouTube, while clips will appear on Express social media channels. The show is also available as a podcast via Apple and Spotify.

Daily Express The Daily Expresso

