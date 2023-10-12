 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Daisy Greenwell becomes Features Editor for Positive News

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
14 hours ago
Positive News has appointed Daisy Greenwell as features editor. Daisy will work on features across all channels, print, online and social media; coming up with ideas, commissioning and editing articles.

Daisy Greenwell Positive News

