Daisy Greenwell becomes Features Editor for Positive News
Positive News has appointed Daisy Greenwell as features editor. Daisy will work on features across all channels, print, online and social media; coming up with ideas, commissioning and editing articles.
Recent news related to Positive News
Recent news related to Daisy Greenwell
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Daisy Greenwell
-
Positive News
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story