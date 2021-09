Mouthy Money has appointed Dana Raer as a reporter.

Dana will be responsible for producing daily news stories, sourcing and interviewing real-life case studies and also helping to grow the site’s network of bloggers. She will also be helping to launch a weekly Mouthy Money newsletter.

She has been working as a freelance journalist for the past year since graduating from Sheffield University with a BA Honours in Journalism and can be found tweeting @DanaRaer.