Daniel Pearson joins Action Group

By Rob Lock
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Action Group has appointed Daniel Pearson as managing director.

Daniel most recently led European comms for Gympass, and prior to that worked at Teneo, with brand experience including Instagram, Coca-Cola, eBay and O2 among others.

As managing director, Daniel will work alongside co-founders Cheryl Hersey and Dawn Tuckwell, to develop the business strategy and seek new growth areas, whilst also helping to deliver for current clients including; Les Mills, David Lloyd and Gympass.

 