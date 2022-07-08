 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
David Crowson named Editor of SpecFinish

By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 hour ago
Warners Group Publications has appointed David Crowson as editor of SpecFinish magazine, a trade publication focusing on drywall, ceilings, plastering, screeding, rendering, fibrous plasterwork, interior systems, partitions, external wall insulation and steel frame systems.

David is also the editor of Modern Building Services and can be reached by email.

