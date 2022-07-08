David Crowson named Editor of SpecFinish
Warners Group Publications has appointed David Crowson as editor of SpecFinish magazine, a trade publication focusing on drywall, ceilings, plastering, screeding, rendering, fibrous plasterwork, interior systems, partitions, external wall insulation and steel frame systems.
David is also the editor of Modern Building Services and can be reached by email.
