David Gray joins British Plastics & Rubber

British Plastics and Rubber
By Amy Wilson
15 hours ago
British Plastics & Rubber has appointed David Gray as head of content. David previously worked for the title in 2010 as assistant editor and has since been working across various industries, most recently in the healthcare sector. He can be found tweeting @DG_plastics.

