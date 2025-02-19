 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dazed promotes Solomon Pace-McCarrick to Junior Music Writer

By Christina Pirilla
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Solomon Pace-McCarrick has been to promoted to junior music writer at Dazed Digital where he will be covering all things music related.

Solomon was previously the editorial assistant at the title.

