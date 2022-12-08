 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Deanna Thomas moves to About Manchester

About Manchester
By Siergiej Miloczkin
9 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
About Manchester has appointed Deanna Thomas as a freelance features writer, working part time. She writes features, opinion pieces, interviews, reviews and rounds ups on food, drink, lifestyle and travel. Deanna is also open to taking on freelance food, drink and lifestyle opportunities. Prior to this, she was the editor of Taste of Manchester.

