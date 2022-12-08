Deanna Thomas moves to About Manchester
About Manchester has appointed Deanna Thomas as a freelance features writer, working part time. She writes features, opinion pieces, interviews, reviews and rounds ups on food, drink, lifestyle and travel. Deanna is also open to taking on freelance food, drink and lifestyle opportunities. Prior to this, she was the editor of Taste of Manchester.
