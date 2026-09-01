Declan Malone named editor at Kerry’s Eye
Kerry’s Eye has appointed Declan Malone as editor. He will take over the role from current editor Colin Lacey, who is retiring.
Declan previously worked at The Kerryman, where he served as editor from 2000 to 2015. Most recently he worked as a freelance journalist covering West Kerry for The Kerryman while also contributing to national titles.
His appointment comes as part of senior changes at Kerry’s Eye, which has also appointed Kieran McGeary as CEO.
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