Dee Cowburn joins crisis communications and reputation management specialist Alder

Crisis communications and reputation management specialist Alder has welcomed Dee Cowburn as a specialist partner. She brings nearly two decades of experience in investigative journalism and political communications. Dee has supported senior leaders across policing, politics, and public life, including leading communications for the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and advising the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

In addition, Jack Myers has been promoted to associate director, Joe MacIntyre has been promoted to account director, and Lottie Newell is joining the firm as Account Executive following a successful internship.