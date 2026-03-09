 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dee Cowburn joins crisis communications and reputation management specialist Alder

Dee Cowburn
By Andrew Strutt
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Crisis communications and reputation management specialist Alder has welcomed Dee Cowburn as a specialist partner. She brings nearly two decades of experience in investigative journalism and political communications. Dee has supported senior leaders across policing, politics, and public life, including leading communications for the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner and advising the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

In addition, Jack Myers has been promoted to associate director, Joe MacIntyre has been promoted to account director, and Lottie Newell is joining the firm as Account Executive following a successful internship.

