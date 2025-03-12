 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Dee Lukasik joins Kent Messenger

Kent Messenger
By Christina Pirilla
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Kent Messenger has welcomed Dee Lukasik to the team as a community reporter, covering local and community news in and around the Kent area.

This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.

Dee Lukasik Kent Messenger

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dee Lukasik
  • Kent Messenger (Series)
    14 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login