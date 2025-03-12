Dee Lukasik joins Kent Messenger
Kent Messenger has welcomed Dee Lukasik to the team as a community reporter, covering local and community news in and around the Kent area.
This appointment is part of the Community News Project which was recently rescued by the NCTJ funding for the project.
