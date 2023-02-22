 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Definite Article Media launches Benefits Expert

Benefits Expert
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Definite Article Media has launched Benefits Expert, a publication aimed at reward, employee benefits and HR professionals. Benefits Expert provides a variety of content, including news, features and reports as well as analysis, profiles and columns from industry experts. Kavitha Sivasubramaniam, who has been editing publications primarily in the HR sector for more than 15 years, is editor of the title.

Benefits Expert Kavitha Sivasubramaniam

