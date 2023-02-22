Definite Article Media launches Benefits Expert
Definite Article Media has launched Benefits Expert, a publication aimed at reward, employee benefits and HR professionals. Benefits Expert provides a variety of content, including news, features and reports as well as analysis, profiles and columns from industry experts. Kavitha Sivasubramaniam, who has been editing publications primarily in the HR sector for more than 15 years, is editor of the title.
