Diffusion chosen by HolidayPirates

Diffusion has been appointed by travel deals platform HolidayPirates, to build its brand awareness in the UK and amplify its mission of making travel accessible and affordable for everyone as value becomes more important than ever for British consumers.

Building on the brand’s growing popularity and consumer demand for the best deals, Diffusion’s brief will seek to elevate awareness of HolidayPirates beyond the travel pages and position the brand as the industry expert on travel trends.

Diffusion’s campaign will be built around clickable, bookable trips that will generate mainstream consumer awareness and drive bookings, supported by a core press office and corporate profiling campaign.