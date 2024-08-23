Diffusion chosen by Vinturas

Diffusion has been appointed by Vinturas to help raise awareness of its technology to IT, supply chain and business decision makers.

Diffusion will continue to promote the work that Vinturas is doing within the automotive industry, while also promoting the technology to other sectors including retail, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods.

The campaign will focus on developing content for Vinturas which engages with global businesses on how supply chain issues can be better managed, while humanising the narrative and showing the real-life ‘pain points’ that those managing the supply chain face, and how technology can help them.