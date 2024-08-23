 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Diffusion chosen by Vinturas

Diffusion-PR
By Rob Lock
8 hours ago
Diffusion has been appointed by Vinturas to help raise awareness of its technology to IT, supply chain and business decision makers.

Diffusion will continue to promote the work that Vinturas is doing within the automotive industry, while also promoting the technology to other sectors including retail, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage and consumer packaged goods.

The campaign will focus on developing content for Vinturas which engages with global businesses on how supply chain issues can be better managed, while humanising the narrative and showing the real-life ‘pain points’ that those managing the supply chain face, and how technology can help them.