News / Consumer

Digital magazine Life and Soul launches

Life and Soul
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Life and Soul, a digital magazine founded by entrepreneur and freelance writer Amanda Fulton, has launched. The magazine will focus predominantly on world travel (both general and family content) and will also incorporate beauty, fashion, wellness and lifestyle, brand recommendations and experiences from across the globe. The team welcomes content from the above genres including press releases, interviews and sponsored content. The team will also be producing an accompanying podcast, launching in early 2023. The best way to contact Life and Soul’s team of writers is via email.

Amanda Fulton Life and Soul

