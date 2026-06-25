Digital Magazine The Split Shift To Launch In July

Digital magazine The Split Shift will launch on 7 July.

The Split Shift is an independent online publication exploring the issues that shape women’s lives at work and at home. Covering careers, parenting, health, leadership, neurodiversity, workplace culture and technology, the magazine aims to provide thoughtful journalism, fresh perspectives and practical insights for all women navigating an increasingly complex world.

Founded by journalists Lydia Smith (Antonik-Yates) and Amberley Davis, The Split Shift was created from a shared frustration with workplace systems that often fail to reflect the realities of modern life.