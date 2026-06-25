 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Digital Magazine The Split Shift To Launch In July

The Split Shift
By Christina Pirilla
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Digital magazine The Split Shift will launch on 7 July.

The Split Shift is an independent online publication exploring the issues that shape women’s lives at work and at home. Covering careers, parenting, health, leadership, neurodiversity, workplace culture and technology, the magazine aims to provide thoughtful journalism, fresh perspectives and practical insights for all women navigating an increasingly complex world.

Founded by journalists Lydia Smith (Antonik-Yates) and Amberley Davis, The Split Shift was created from a shared frustration with workplace systems that often fail to reflect the realities of modern life.

Amberley Davis Lydia Smith The Split Shift

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lydia Smith
  • Amberley Davis
  • The Split Shift
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login