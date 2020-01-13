Digitaloft launches London office and makes three hires

Lake District-based digital agency Digitaloft has launched a London office in Farringdon.

Led by head of digital PR Olivia Smith, the office has welcomed three additional hires. As digital PR manager, Fran Griffin will be responsible for leading digital PR campaigns and landing top-tier press coverage for clients.

Mike Hawkes as content marketing manager will oversee the content marketing strategy for the agency’s clients which include Compare the Market, StubHub, Mazuma, Cosmetify and more.

Andy Frobisher, who joins as campaign manager from Fat Media, will be heading up the campaigns and working closely with clients from ideation to deliverables to drive success.