Dionne Smith promoted at Darling Magazine
Darling Magazine has promoted Dionne Smith to beauty & lifestyle director, expanding her remit across the publication’s beauty and lifestyle coverage.
Previously beauty & lifestyle editor, Dionne will continue to oversee beauty while also focusing on lifestyle topics including travel, staycations, food & drink, hospitality, and home & leisure.
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Dionne Smith
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Darling Magazine
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