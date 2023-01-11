 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Duncan J. White appointed as Managing Editor at IFSJ

International Fire and Safety Journal
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Centurian Media has appointed Duncan J. White as managing editor of International Fire & Safety Journal (IFSJ). Prior to this, he was the group editor and editorial adviser at MDM Publishing. Duncan covers the global fire and safety markets, industry trends, products and innovations.

Centurian Media Duncan J. White International Fire & Safety Journal

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Duncan J. White
  • International Fire & Safety Journal
    2 contacts
  • International Fire & Safety Journal Online
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login