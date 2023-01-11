Duncan J. White appointed as Managing Editor at IFSJ
Centurian Media has appointed Duncan J. White as managing editor of International Fire & Safety Journal (IFSJ). Prior to this, he was the group editor and editorial adviser at MDM Publishing. Duncan covers the global fire and safety markets, industry trends, products and innovations.
