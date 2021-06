Clementine Com has been appointed by Château Minuty and Sumosan Twiga.

The agency will work closely with Château Minuty to launch an international mission, tailored and ideated to raise awareness about the French brand as well as promote their rosé as the true essence of the French Riviera and Mediterranean lifestyle.

Clementine Com will also be working closely with bar and restaurant Sumosan Twiga to launch a media campaign and promote the venue as a safe and unique destination.