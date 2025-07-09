Dylan Robertson joined Astor Media as a Reporter
Astor Media has appointed Dylan Robertson as a reporter working across Business Motoring, Business Vans, Motor Trade News and Leasing Broker News. Dylan covers fleet, car leasing and car dealers, commercial vehicles and the wider motor trade sector.
