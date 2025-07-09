 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Dylan Robertson joined Astor Media as a Reporter

Astor Media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
13 hours ago
Astor Media has appointed Dylan Robertson as a reporter working across Business Motoring, Business Vans, Motor Trade News and Leasing Broker News. Dylan covers fleet, car leasing and car dealers, commercial vehicles and the wider motor trade sector.

Astor Media Business Motoring Business Vans Dylan Robertson Leasing Broker News Motor Trade News

