Editor for The Tweakments Guide begins their role

The Tweakments Guide has appointed Georgia Seago as editor to focus on working with founder Alice Hart-Davis to create a variety of content focused on aesthetics and skincare.

Georgia joins on tomorrow (1 February) and she will continue to work as editor for Aesthetic Medicine where she is responsible for overseeing news and features across print and online, covering all areas of medical aesthetics as well as business content for clinic/ practice management.

For her role at The Tweakments Guide please contact via georgia@thetweakmentsguide.co.uk.