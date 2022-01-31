 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Editor for The Tweakments Guide begins their role

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
23 hours ago
The Tweakments Guide has appointed Georgia Seago as editor to focus on working with founder Alice Hart-Davis to create a variety of content focused on aesthetics and skincare.

Georgia joins on tomorrow (1 February) and she will continue to work as editor for Aesthetic Medicine where she is responsible for overseeing news and features across print and online, covering all areas of medical aesthetics as well as business content for clinic/ practice management.

For her role at The Tweakments Guide please contact via georgia@thetweakmentsguide.co.uk.

 

Alice Hart-Davis Georgia Seago The Tweakments Guide

