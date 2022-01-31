Editor for The Tweakments Guide begins their role
The Tweakments Guide has appointed Georgia Seago as editor to focus on working with founder Alice Hart-Davis to create a variety of content focused on aesthetics and skincare.
Georgia joins on tomorrow (1 February) and she will continue to work as editor for Aesthetic Medicine where she is responsible for overseeing news and features across print and online, covering all areas of medical aesthetics as well as business content for clinic/ practice management.
For her role at The Tweakments Guide please contact via georgia@thetweakmentsguide.co.uk.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
THE TWEAKMENTS BLOG
2 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story