Editorial changes at CDR

CDR’s editor-in-chief Ben Rigby is stepping down from his role. Ben has worked on the title in various capacities for ten years and will be going on to write about legal, management and business topics in a freelance capacity. He will also be focusing on business development projects, corporate and copywriting work, including legal directory submissions.

Andrew Mizner has now been promoted from senior reporter to editor at CDR. He will continue as editor of African Law & Business and can be found tweeting @amizner.