Rooster PR has been appointed by travel accessory brand, El Camino Bracelets, to deliver a media programme designed to increase brand awareness and sales in the UK. El Camino joins Rooster’s ever-expanding roster of travel and consumer clients.

Tasked with handling PR and media relations in the UK, Rooster’s communications strategy will focus on building awareness of the brand and driving positive media endorsement, ultimately to help drive UK sales through the El Camino website.