News / Trade

Electronic Specifier welcomes Paige West to the editorial team

Electronic Specifier
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Electronic Specifier has appointed Paige West as managing editor, responsible for guiding and managing the content produced by the team. Prior to this, Paige was the group editor at IML Group publications, including DPA, Connectivity and PBSI.

 

Connectivity Design Products & Applications DPA Electronic Specifier Paige West Panel Building & System Integration

