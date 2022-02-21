Electronic Specifier welcomes Paige West to the editorial team
Electronic Specifier has appointed Paige West as managing editor, responsible for guiding and managing the content produced by the team. Prior to this, Paige was the group editor at IML Group publications, including DPA, Connectivity and PBSI.
