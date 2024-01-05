 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Elena Leo starts as Arts & Lifestyle Editor at Ikon London Magazine

Ikon magazine
By Siergiej Miloczkin
17 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Ikon London Magazine has appointed Elena Leo as the arts & lifestyle editor at the publication. She is responsible for arts section with content on theatre and entertainment, and the lifestyle section with more information on wellbeing, trends, and travel. Elena is also the director of editorial for What A Wonderful World – WAWW Guides and Destinations of the Future ( a series of guides, produced in collaboration with Robb Report UK). She can be reached by email or can be contacted on X (https://twitter.com/lenaleosocial).

Elena Leo Ikon London Magazine What A Wonderful World

  • Elena Leo
  • Ikon London Magazine
    2 contacts
  • What A Wonderful World
    2 contacts
