Elena Leo starts as Arts & Lifestyle Editor at Ikon London Magazine

Ikon London Magazine has appointed Elena Leo as the arts & lifestyle editor at the publication. She is responsible for arts section with content on theatre and entertainment, and the lifestyle section with more information on wellbeing, trends, and travel. Elena is also the director of editorial for What A Wonderful World – WAWW Guides and Destinations of the Future ( a series of guides, produced in collaboration with Robb Report UK). She can be reached by email or can be contacted on X (https://twitter.com/lenaleosocial).