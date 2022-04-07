Ella Monnerat Porto joined Factory & Handling Solutions
Datateam Business Media has appointed Ella Monnerat Porto as editor of Factory & Handling Solutions. She covers latest developments in manufacturing and engineering, and can be reached by email.
