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News / National and Regional Press

Ellen Gough joins The Clare Champion from The Echo

The Clare Champion
By Amy Wilson
1 Apr 2026
news@responsesource.com

The Clare Champion has appointed Ellen Gough as a news reporter, covering local news, breaking news and features. Ellen was previously a reporter at The Echo.

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