Ellen Gough joins The Clare Champion from The Echo
The Clare Champion has appointed Ellen Gough as a news reporter, covering local news, breaking news and features. Ellen was previously a reporter at The Echo.
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Ellen Gough
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The Clare Champion
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The Echo (Dublin)
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