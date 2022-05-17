 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Ellie Calnan joins the team at Screen International

Screen International
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Screen International has recruited Ellie Calnan as digital content assistant.

Ellie will be covering the international film industry and doing news reporting, social media and digital production. She is currently completing an MA in magazine journalism from City University of London and can be found tweeting @elliecalnan.

Ellie Calnan Screen International

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ellie Calnan
  • Screen International
    15 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login