Ellie Calnan joins the team at Screen International
Screen International has recruited Ellie Calnan as digital content assistant.
Ellie will be covering the international film industry and doing news reporting, social media and digital production. She is currently completing an MA in magazine journalism from City University of London and can be found tweeting @elliecalnan.
