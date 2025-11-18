Ellie Fry announced as Assistant Head of Features (Audience) for The Mirror

The Mirror has appointed Ellie Fry as assistant head of features (audience) to focus on writing and editing features about the royals, health, TV, showbiz, politics, crime, news and current affairs.

She is on the look out for expert commentary on the above topics, particularly royal, celeb and crime, and powerful real-life case studies, whether it’s a quirky romance tale, health story or a miscarriage of justice that needs spotlighting.

Ellie previously served as features editor at the title.