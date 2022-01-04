Ellie Kahn joins Broadcast
Media Business Insight has appointed Ellie Kahn as senior reporter at Broadcast magazine. Prior to this, she was the online editor and a senior reporter at PlanningResource.
Recent news related to Broadcast or PlanningResource
Recent news related to Ellie Kahn
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ellie Kahn
-
Broadcast
7 contacts
-
PlanningResource
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story