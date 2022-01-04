 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Ellie Kahn joins Broadcast

Broadcast
By Siergiej Miloczkin
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Media Business Insight has appointed Ellie Kahn as senior reporter at Broadcast magazine. Prior to this, she was the online editor and a senior reporter at PlanningResource.

Broadcast Ellie Kahn PlanningResource

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ellie Kahn
  • Broadcast
    7 contacts
  • PlanningResource
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login