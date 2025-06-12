 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emilia Hitching starts as Home & Garden Reviews Writer at Telegraph Recommended

telegraph media group
By Siergiej Miloczkin
22 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group (TMG) has appointed Emilia Hitching as a home & garden reviews writer at Telegraph Recommended, where she covers all things home and garden including sleep/bedding products. Prior to this, she was the sleep editor at Homes & Gardens.

Telegraph Recommended is a product review and advice section on The Telegraph website, providing expert product reviews across lifestyle, technology, home & garden, health, beauty, travel, and parenting.

Emilia Hitching Homes & Gardens Telegraph Media Group Telegraph.co.uk

