Emilia Hitching starts as Home & Garden Reviews Writer at Telegraph Recommended
Telegraph Media Group (TMG) has appointed Emilia Hitching as a home & garden reviews writer at Telegraph Recommended, where she covers all things home and garden including sleep/bedding products. Prior to this, she was the sleep editor at Homes & Gardens.
Telegraph Recommended is a product review and advice section on The Telegraph website, providing expert product reviews across lifestyle, technology, home & garden, health, beauty, travel, and parenting.
