Emily Walch joins Grayling

Grayling, the integrated global communications company, has appointed Vince Cable’s former special advisor Emily Walch as senior counsel. Emily’s appointment follows those of Scott Langham and Joey Jones to further elevate and expand Grayling’s corporate affairs offer.

Emily, who spent six years working in financial services, joins from the Investment Association and specialises in strategic integrated campaigning and advocacy, rooted in consumer insight and focused on driving behaviour change and reputation transformation in both public and regulated industries.