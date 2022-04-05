 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

Emily Walch joins Grayling

Emily
By Rob Lock
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Grayling, the integrated global communications company, has appointed Vince Cable’s former special advisor Emily Walch as senior counsel. Emily’s appointment follows those of Scott Langham and Joey Jones to further elevate and expand Grayling’s corporate affairs offer.

Emily, who spent six years working in financial services, joins from the Investment Association and specialises in strategic integrated campaigning and advocacy, rooted in consumer insight and focused on driving behaviour change and reputation transformation in both public and regulated industries.

Grayling