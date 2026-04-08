 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Emma Bunning joins Muddy Stilettos (Devon)

Muddy-Stilettos
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Muddy Stilettos (Devon) has welcomed Emma Bunning as editor. She will be covering restaurants, days out, places to visit and hidden gems in Devon. Emma will work in this role alongside her position as founder & talent agent at celebrity management and PR agency On The Box Talent.

Emma Bunning muddy stilettos (Devon)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Emma Bunning
  • muddy stilettos (Devon)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login