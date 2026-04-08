Emma Bunning joins Muddy Stilettos (Devon)
Muddy Stilettos (Devon) has welcomed Emma Bunning as editor. She will be covering restaurants, days out, places to visit and hidden gems in Devon. Emma will work in this role alongside her position as founder & talent agent at celebrity management and PR agency On The Box Talent.
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Emma Bunning
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muddy stilettos (Devon)
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