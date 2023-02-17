 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Garland named digital editor at HUCK

Huck
By Amy Wilson
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

HUCK magazine has appointed Emma Garland as digital editor. She is interested in countercultural storytelling and would like to receive pitches on youth rebellion, underground music scenes and fun/subversive cultural stories with a global purview.

Emma will continue to freelance alongside her role at HUCK and can be found tweeting @emmaggarland.

Emma Garland HUCK

