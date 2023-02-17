Emma Garland named digital editor at HUCK
HUCK magazine has appointed Emma Garland as digital editor. She is interested in countercultural storytelling and would like to receive pitches on youth rebellion, underground music scenes and fun/subversive cultural stories with a global purview.
Emma will continue to freelance alongside her role at HUCK and can be found tweeting @emmaggarland.
