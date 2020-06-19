 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Winterschladen goes freelance

By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Liz Earle Wellbeing’s food and travel editor Emma Winterschladen has left her role. Emma is now working as a freelance editor, writer and illustrator and is available for commissions, projects and consultancy. She is particularly interested in topics regarding grief, food, love, relationships and psychology. Emma remains editor of BEAST magazine and has recently edited the charity e-cookbook Staying In: recipes and stories from isolation. Her work can be viewed at hungryromantic.co.uk and she can be found on Instagram @hungryromantic.

