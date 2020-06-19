Emma Winterschladen goes freelance

Liz Earle Wellbeing’s food and travel editor Emma Winterschladen has left her role. Emma is now working as a freelance editor, writer and illustrator and is available for commissions, projects and consultancy. She is particularly interested in topics regarding grief, food, love, relationships and psychology. Emma remains editor of BEAST magazine and has recently edited the charity e-cookbook Staying In: recipes and stories from isolation. Her work can be viewed at hungryromantic.co.uk and she can be found on Instagram @hungryromantic.