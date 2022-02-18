 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emmanuel Kenning becomes News Editor at Insurance Age

Insurance Age
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
13 hours ago
Insurance Age, which focuses on the UK regional general insurance broker market, has appointed Emmanuel Kenning as news editor.

Emmanuel joined on 14 February from fellow InfoPro Digital title Insurance POST where he was a senior reporter. The move marks a return to Insurance Age for Emmanuel having previously worked at the title between 2010 and 2018. During his career he has also worked at Trading Risk.

A replacement senior reporter at Insurance POST is yet to be confirmed.

