Emmanuel Kenning becomes News Editor at Insurance Age
Insurance Age, which focuses on the UK regional general insurance broker market, has appointed Emmanuel Kenning as news editor.
Emmanuel joined on 14 February from fellow InfoPro Digital title Insurance POST where he was a senior reporter. The move marks a return to Insurance Age for Emmanuel having previously worked at the title between 2010 and 2018. During his career he has also worked at Trading Risk.
A replacement senior reporter at Insurance POST is yet to be confirmed.
