Engage partners with Pepper HQ

Digital agency Engage has partnered with specialist tech provider Pepper HQ to help businesses and brands across the hospitality space drive results and reach new customers.

The partnership will enable Engage and Pepper to deliver digital activations via their app platform to hospitality brands and more. The businesses will bring a range of specialisms to the partnership, including activation and gamification from Engage, and the digital platforms that brands need to streamline their service and harness data from Pepper.

Pepper HQ coordinates and provides technology for hospitality businesses. Its software harnesses data to boost orders through integrated payments, ordering, loyalty, CRM and more. Products and services include Pepper Checkout, Pepper Loyalty and Pepper Ordering.

Engage works with brands to drive results through a range of specialist tactics, including website design and development, through to content marketing, SEO and PPC. Engage recently became the first business in Leeds to achieve its B CorpTM accreditation.