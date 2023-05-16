EPDT appoints Mike Green as Editor
IML Group has appointed Mike Green as the editor of Electronic Product Design & Test (EPDT). He covers the latest news within the electronic industry, and also conducts video interviews and runs podcasts. Prior to this, Mike was the editorial director/content director at a B2B tech marketing agency Publitek.
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Mike Green
-
Electronic Product Design & Test
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story