News / Trade

EPDT appoints Mike Green as Editor

Electronic Product Design & Test
By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

IML Group has appointed Mike Green as the editor of Electronic Product Design & Test (EPDT). He covers the latest news within the electronic industry, and also conducts video interviews and runs podcasts. Prior to this, Mike was the editorial director/content director at a B2B tech marketing agency Publitek.

Electronic Product Design & Test EPDT IML Group Mike Green

