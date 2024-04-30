 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Erica O’Hara joins The Sauce Magazine

The-Sauce
By Siergiej Miloczkin
23 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Erica O’Hara has been appointed deputy editor – restaurants, hotels & lifestyle at The Sauce Magazine, an online publication covering London’s gourmet food and drink, bars and restaurants, and travel in and around London. Previously, Erica was a freelance writer and a digital content writer & partnerships manager at The Handbook.

Erica O'Hara The Handbook The Sauce Magazine

