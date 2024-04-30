Erica O’Hara joins The Sauce Magazine
Erica O’Hara has been appointed deputy editor – restaurants, hotels & lifestyle at The Sauce Magazine, an online publication covering London’s gourmet food and drink, bars and restaurants, and travel in and around London. Previously, Erica was a freelance writer and a digital content writer & partnerships manager at The Handbook.
