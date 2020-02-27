eToro appoints Emma Davidson as European head of PR & communications

Global multi-asset investment platform eToro has appointed Emma Davidson as European head of PR and communications.

Emma moves from alternative finance platform, Cogress, where she was responsible for building the UK PR function. She started her career in journalism and spent a number of years working as a communications consultant for startups before moving client-side with roles at FXTM and then Cogress. In this role, she will be responsible for managing and developing PR and communications activity across Europe and will report to global head of PR and communications, Amy Butler.