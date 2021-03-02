Etre Vous brings in Amerley Ollennu as maternity leave cover

Etre Vous has appointed Amerley Ollennu as editor of the aesthetics booking platform, covering for Helen Unsworth who is now on maternity leave.

Amerley will be working three days a week and is interested in hearing about aesthetics and beauty news, trends, treatments, tweakments, and product launches. She will remain freelancing for titles such as Glamour, Refinery29, Women’s Health, AllBright, Stylist and more, and should be contacted regarding all things beauty, fitness, travel and lifestyle at amerleyollennubeauty@gmail.com. She can also be found on Instagram @amerleyollennu.