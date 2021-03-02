 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Etre Vous brings in Amerley Ollennu as maternity leave cover

By Andrew Strutt
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Etre vous

Etre Vous has appointed Amerley Ollennu as editor of the aesthetics booking platform, covering for Helen Unsworth who is now on maternity leave.

Amerley will be working three days a week and is interested in hearing about aesthetics and beauty news, trends, treatments, tweakments, and product launches. She will remain freelancing for titles such as Glamour, Refinery29, Women’s Health, AllBright, Stylist and more, and should be contacted regarding all things beauty, fitness, travel and lifestyle at amerleyollennubeauty@gmail.com. She can also be found on Instagram @amerleyollennu.

Tags:
Amerley Ollennu Etre Vous Helen Unsworth