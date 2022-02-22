 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Eve Smallman takes up editor role at West Essex Life

West Essex Life
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
West Essex Life has appointed Eve Smallman as editor.

Eve is keen to hear from people and businesses from West Essex, including Epping, Loughton, Chigwell and Woodford. She was previously editorial assistant across Cotswold Life, Hampshire Life, Sussex Life and Surrey Life and can be found tweeting @eve_smallman.

