Eve Smallman takes up editor role at West Essex Life
West Essex Life has appointed Eve Smallman as editor.
Eve is keen to hear from people and businesses from West Essex, including Epping, Loughton, Chigwell and Woodford. She was previously editorial assistant across Cotswold Life, Hampshire Life, Sussex Life and Surrey Life and can be found tweeting @eve_smallman.
Recent news related to Cotswold Life, Hampshire Life, Surrey Life, Sussex Life or West Essex Life
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Eve Smallman
-
Cotswold Life
2 contacts
-
Hampshire Life
4 contacts
-
Surrey Life
3 contacts
-
Sussex Life
1 contacts
-
West Essex Life
1 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story