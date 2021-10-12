 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ex-agency leaders launch Now Next Why

By Rob Lock
14 hours ago
Now Next Why

Now Next Why, a purpose driven consultancy, has launched to provide independent agencies with end-to-end growth advisory services, spanning strategic positioning, commercial modelling and internal culture.

The consultancy has been founded by a team of five industry veterans, Stephen Knight (former senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company), Adam Rubins (former CEO of Way To Blue), Paul Woolley (former COO of Omnicom), Brett Norton (chief commercial officer within the hospitality industry) and Owen Catto (former executive creative director of Twelve Agency).

