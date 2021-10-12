Ex-agency leaders launch Now Next Why

Now Next Why, a purpose driven consultancy, has launched to provide independent agencies with end-to-end growth advisory services, spanning strategic positioning, commercial modelling and internal culture.

The consultancy has been founded by a team of five industry veterans, Stephen Knight (former senior vice president of The Walt Disney Company), Adam Rubins (former CEO of Way To Blue), Paul Woolley (former COO of Omnicom), Brett Norton (chief commercial officer within the hospitality industry) and Owen Catto (former executive creative director of Twelve Agency).