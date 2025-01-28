FACT Magazine announced FACT Dining Awards London
FACT Magazine has announced the debut of the FACT Dining Awards London, which recognises and celebrates the exceptional culinary talent, innovation, and diversity that define the capital’s dining scene. Following the success of the FACT Dining Awards in the Middle East, the prestigious event makes its much-anticipated entry into one of the world’s most dynamic culinary hubs.
