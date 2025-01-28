 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

FACT Magazine announced FACT Dining Awards London

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
24 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

FACT Magazine has announced the debut of the FACT Dining Awards London, which recognises and celebrates the exceptional culinary talent, innovation, and diversity that define the capital’s dining scene. Following the success of the FACT Dining Awards in the Middle East, the prestigious event makes its much-anticipated entry into one of the world’s most dynamic culinary hubs.

FACT Magazine

