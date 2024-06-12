FACT Magazines launch new online publication FACT London

FACT Magazines has announced the launch of FACT London. With its proud history of delivering content across FACT Abu Dhabi, FACT Dubai and FACT Saudi Arabia, the expansion marks the first opening outside of the GCC.

The online publication aims to capture the essence of London, and offer an elevated look at the best things to do. The title will cover in-depth reviews of hotels, restaurants and bars, celebrity interviews, opinion pieces, cultural events, breaking hospitality stories and travel guides. The content is written by a local, knowledgeable team with an international perspective.

FACT’s Publisher, Edward Smith, is also in London between 15-22 June and is available for interviews, comments or profiles.

For information about FACT London, visit www.factlondon.com and www.instagram.com/factldn.